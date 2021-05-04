Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia delegate accused of storming the United States Capitol during the breach on Jan. 6 is facing new charges Tuesday.

Derrick Evans is now charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Evans was a Republican delegate from Wayne County.

In January, he was charged with entering a restricted public building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The federal affidavit lays out details of Evans’ actions, saying he ‘engaged in disorderly conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of Congress.’

The affidavit describes how Evans posted live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol. It says Evans can be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media.

He was taken into custody but has since posted bond.

Evans resigned from the House of Delegates on January 9.

