Harrisonburg City School Board to discuss reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a lot on the agenda for the Harrisonburg City School Board meeting Tuesday evening, including the discussion of reopening plans for high school students next fall.

All kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the city can meet in person four days a week, but the high school is lagging behind because it is overcrowded by about 600 students.

Division Superintendent Michael Richards said the plan is to fully reopen the high school in the fall. In order to do that, they plan to add two 4,300-square foot temporary buildings in the high school parking lot.

The goal of the buildings is to tackle overcrowding in the school’s common areas.

The school also has 16 mobile units to help with overcrowding issues.

“It’s not a great solution. I mean nobody wants to sustain this with 16 mobile units, or trailers as some people call them, and then two large temporary buildings. I have to admit, it’s a bad situation, but we are going to make the best of it,” Richards said.

He added that they are still finalizing what to do about the lost parking spaces.

Richards said he predicts most students plan to return in person in the fall, especially with more vaccines rolling out.

The school board will also be looking at funding and the possible timeframe for the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School. Richards says it doesn’t look like the new high school will be complete and moved into until 2023.

Also on the agenda are discussions around an end-of-year staff bonus and solar panels for Bluestone Elementary School.

