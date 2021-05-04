Advertisement

HPD accepting applications for 25th Annual Community Police Academy

Harrisonburg police car
Harrisonburg police car(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is giving community members the opportunity to get an inside look at how the department operates this summer during the 25th Annual Community Police Academy.

Applications are being accepted for the academy, which will be held from June 1 through July 27 this year. Classes will be conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who attend will learn about HPD’s special units and learn how the department operates. Attendees will also be provided a case study example that will coincide with each week’s topics.

“Policing is about service to the community, there’s no better way for us to learn how we can better serve our citizens than by allowing access to our operations,” says Interim-Chief Gabriel Camacho in a press release from HPD.

The academy is open to all community members who live or work in the city of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County. Applications are due by May 16, and a background check will be conducted on all applicants.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County

Latest News

University of Virginia
UVA program for kids who stutter is now accepting applications
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a...
ACSO seeking assistance in larceny investigation
Photo provided by Virginia State Police
VSP investigating plane crash in Frederick Co.
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol