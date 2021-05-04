HPD accepting applications for 25th Annual Community Police Academy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is giving community members the opportunity to get an inside look at how the department operates this summer during the 25th Annual Community Police Academy.

Applications are being accepted for the academy, which will be held from June 1 through July 27 this year. Classes will be conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who attend will learn about HPD’s special units and learn how the department operates. Attendees will also be provided a case study example that will coincide with each week’s topics.

“Policing is about service to the community, there’s no better way for us to learn how we can better serve our citizens than by allowing access to our operations,” says Interim-Chief Gabriel Camacho in a press release from HPD.

The academy is open to all community members who live or work in the city of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County. Applications are due by May 16, and a background check will be conducted on all applicants.

