Mid-week front cools temperatures

TUESDAY: After an afternoon line of strong and severe storms, activity into the evening will be isolated and most areas should stay dry after about 5 pm. Temperatures ranging in the 70s where there was little to no rain, and in the 60s where we had rain and storms.

Patchy fog or haze overnight, staying partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley with rain showers, and a few storms after about 4/5 am into Wednesday morning.

A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s. More clouds will build into the area out ahead of our next cold front. Again an isolated shower or storm for the evening. Cloudy for most of the overnight with a few more showers overnight ahead of the cold front. Pretty mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area during the day today. There will be a few showers/ isolated storms in the morning.

Then as the front crosses around mid-day (late morning to early afternoon) a few spotty showers but the second round will be limited activity. Afternoon temperatures still quite pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations, in the low to mid 70s for the Valley. Breezy for the day and feeling much more refreshing. We should also see clouds begin to clear out behind the front, so expect more sunshine as we go later in the day.

A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly clear and cooler for the night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: The day will start out fairly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy and feeling cooler for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. However, it will still feel quite refreshing outside, so it will be a great day for any plans outside! Overnight, turning cool again with lows in the low to mid 40s.

It will turn much cooler to end the week. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun during the day as another piece of energy swings through the region. A few scattered showers will enter the area during the day, but otherwise we’ll just stay mostly cloudy. This is going to be our coolest day of the week as well, as afternoon highs only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, so this will feel quite cool compared to what we’ve seen lately. For the night, lows in the mid 30s to around 40, so this will be a chilly night.

SATURDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures rising through the 40s. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend, and temperatures will start to go back up as well. Highs today in the low to mid 60s, so a spectacular day to enjoy some time outside. Overnight, partly cloudy and cool with lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful morning with temperatures eventually rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy today and warm as a warm front lifts north of the area. This will bring in some scattered showers for the day but highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we’ll stay rather mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Another fantastic morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy today and beautiful! Highs in the low to mid 70s, so this will be a great day to make plans to spend some time outside.

