Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - The 3-month old child who police say was kidnapped by his father in Louisiana has died after a police shootout on Monday.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the infant died at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Mobile, Ala., hospital.

The infant was trapped in the car with the child’s father, who police identified as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith. Smith is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew early Monday in Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish. Smith then left with the infant and fled east, said authorities.

The police pursuit began in Louisiana and crossed over the Mississippi line. At the 10-mile marker in Hancock County, shots were fired. Since officers knew Smith was likely traveling with the infant, they said they worked to bring him to a safe, slow stop, closing off exits along the interstate to keep other drivers safe, as well.

#BREAKING Biloxi Police confirm Eric Derell Smith’s 4-month old son died in the hospital this morning.



Smith had his baby with him during a police chase that started in Baton Rouge.



Smith died in gunfire off the I-10 in Biloxi. He is suspected of double murder in LA.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/2glpJqltQC — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) May 4, 2021

In Long Beach near mile marker 28, law enforcement deployed stop sticks. The suspect drove around them so the chase continued further east into Harrison County. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median near the Woolmarket exit.

Smith was killed when the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. The baby was also shot and was rushed to Merit Health in Biloxi, then air-lifted to USA Trauma Center in Mobile, Ala., said authorities.

Police initially said the baby was in stable condition. However, on Tuesday morning, Biloxi Police confirmed that the child had died.

“Despite the efforts of medical staff, the child passed away as a result of the injuries sustained. As stated, the investigation is ongoing at this time. Once a thorough investigation is completed the details will be released to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” said Maj. Chris DeBack in a release from Biloxi Police Department.

According to WAFB, the infant has been identified as La’Mello Parker, a boy who was born Jan. 23, 2021.

Switzer said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

#BREAKING Mississippi Highway Patrol and other agencies have the crime scene tape up around the area where they stopped a suspected murder from Baton Rouge.



The suspect started a police chase from Baton Rouge with a child and was stopped on the I-10 East in Biloxi.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/yOziNi8Z5n — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) May 3, 2021

“An autopsy will be done tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death. All we are releasing now is that he died as a result of his injuries,” Switzer said.

According to Switzer, Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car when he was hit with multiple gunshots. The coroner said the shot that killed him was not a self-inflicted wound.

It’s not yet clear who fired the shot that struck the infant.

Louisiana investigators identified the victims shot and killed in Baker, Louisiana, as Christin Parker, 32, and her 26-year-old nephew Brandon Parker. The four-month-old baby was the child of Christin Parker and Eric Smith.

The suspect’s vehicle, a blue Nissan Versa with dark tinted windows, was spotted on Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras with a large number of law enforcement vehicles in pursuit.

At least 50 law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were all involved in the pursuit and traffic control, including Mississippi Highway Patrol, Louisiana State Police, Biloxi Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, and deputies from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties.

