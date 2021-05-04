Advertisement

Power outages reported across the Valley

(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to Tuesday’s weather conditions, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages.

Here are local outages as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

  • 181 in Augusta County
  • 155 in Rockingham County
  • 118 in Shenandoah County
  • 165 in Page County

Dominion Energy: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

  • 38 in Augusta County
  • 12 in Shenandoah County
  • 10 in Waynesboro

This story will also be updated throughout the day with the latest outage numbers.

