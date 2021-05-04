Power outages reported across the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to Tuesday’s weather conditions, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages.

Here are local outages as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

181 in Augusta County

155 in Rockingham County

118 in Shenandoah County

165 in Page County

Dominion Energy: Click here to check for outages throughout the day.

38 in Augusta County

12 in Shenandoah County

10 in Waynesboro

This story will also be updated throughout the day with the latest outage numbers.

