Region Ten promoting mental health awareness

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten is promoting mental health awareness through interactive activities during the month of May. This is all in conjunction with the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition.

The group put together 31 days of activities to boost people’s mental health and wellness across the region.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and so it’s always a time that we want to talk about mental health and really recognize that mental health is something that we all experience,” Region Ten Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said.

Some of the activities on the calendar include a run, a Bollywood dance class and a reading challenge.

“It’s really important to give yourself that gift of self-care and time to practice the skills of mental health and wellness,” Kendall said.

If you’re interested in participating in these mental health awareness activities throughout the month, you can visit the calendar here.

