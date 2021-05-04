Rockingham Co. Public Schools to honor school lunch heroes on Friday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hero’s work is never done — that’s why Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is celebrating School Lunch Hero Day this Friday, May 7.

The school district says its Food & Nutrition Service (FNS) staff have been working to ensure each student in the district has access to nutritional meals since shortly after the first day of missed school on Friday, March 13, 2020. And for that, the district wants to honor these “local heroes.”

RCPS says just four days after that first day of missed school, two staff members from nine schools met outside in the parking lot of the Rockingham County Administrative offices and made plans for the “emergency feeding” that would begin on March 18, 2020.

RCPS says during those first 10 weekdays until the end of March 2020, 19,000 meals were provided by FNS staff on the frontline.

They continued to serve meals until the end of July, totaling 210,000 meals. None of those meals were consumed at school.

When some RCPS students returned to school in September, FNS staff resumed in-school feeding and prepared meals for students to take home for days they were not in school. They also continued to prepare meals for those who had not returned to school buildings just yet.

RCPS says these staff members have prepared and served more than one million meals since September.

Today, some meals are still being delivered to classrooms to maintain safe distancing, and meals for virtual learners are still available for parent pick-up on Mondays.

The school district says it considers FNS staff to be local heroes and is proud of the work they have done over the past 14 months to provide students with meals during the pandemic.

