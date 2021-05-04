Advertisement

U.S. 250 closed on Afton Mountain due to rock slide

File photo
File photo(Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between the top of Afton Mountain and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) remains closed on Tuesday due to a rock slide that partially blocked the road, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Geologists and VDOT engineers will be on site Tuesday morning to assess the extent of the slide and remove the material from the road.

VDOT says it is not sure how long U.S. 250 will be closed. Motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain at least through Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates.

