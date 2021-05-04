Advertisement

UVA program for kids who stutter is now accepting applications

University of Virginia
University of Virginia(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sheila C. Johnson Center at the University of Virginia is hosting a two week summer camp to help children who stutter.

The camp will provide tools to reduce tension while speaking, overcome anxiety, and equip kids with strategies to facilitate fluent speech.

The camp is for children 8 to 12 years old and will be held Mondays through Thursdays from July 19 to July 29.

“A child will have three hours of therapy and that’s split between an individual session, a group session, and then another individual session,” UVA Speech Language Pathologist Claire Barbao said. “Something that’s also really unique to this experience is that the children get experience with one another, with other children who stutter.”

Applications are accepted right now until the camp is full. You can email Claire at cmb4tm@virginia.edu or call 434-924-7034 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead...
AMBER Alert issued for two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County

Latest News

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a...
ACSO seeking assistance in larceny investigation
Photo provided by Virginia State Police
VSP investigating plane crash in Frederick Co.
Harrisonburg police car
HPD accepting applications for 25th Annual Community Police Academy
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol