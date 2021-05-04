UVA program for kids who stutter is now accepting applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sheila C. Johnson Center at the University of Virginia is hosting a two week summer camp to help children who stutter.

The camp will provide tools to reduce tension while speaking, overcome anxiety, and equip kids with strategies to facilitate fluent speech.

The camp is for children 8 to 12 years old and will be held Mondays through Thursdays from July 19 to July 29.

“A child will have three hours of therapy and that’s split between an individual session, a group session, and then another individual session,” UVA Speech Language Pathologist Claire Barbao said. “Something that’s also really unique to this experience is that the children get experience with one another, with other children who stutter.”

Applications are accepted right now until the camp is full. You can email Claire at cmb4tm@virginia.edu or call 434-924-7034 for more information.

