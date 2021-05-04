Va. AG: Former Virginia Beach priest charged with sexual assault of a minor

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — A former priest from Virginia Beach has been indicted for allegedly molesting a child while on a ski trip at Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County, according to a press release from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Officials say the alleged sexual assault happened between 1979 and 1980.

According to the press release, former Catholic Priest Father Paul David Ryan took the victim on a ski trip, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time, twice.

Ryan is charged with two felony counts of carnal knowledge by force of a minor. He is currently being extradited back to Virginia from Australia, where he had been living, for trial.

“Our investigation with Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse in the Commonwealth remains ongoing and I want to encourage anyone who may have more information about this case or any other instances of abuse to please reach out to us as soon as possible,” says Attorney General Mark Herring in the press release.

Criminal indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt. Officials say Ryan was identified through Attorney General Herring and Virginia State Police’s investigation into clergy abuse in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.