VSP investigating plane crash in Frederick Co.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a small plane crash in Frederick County.

VSP says a single engine Jabiru Aircraft was trying to land at the Winchester Regional Airport when it hit an aircraft hangar around 11:41 a.m. Monday, May 3.

The pilot, a 49-year-old Front Royal woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

No one on the ground was injured.

According to the Virginia State Police, both the FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

