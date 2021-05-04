West Virginia Boys Basketball State Tournaments
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball State Tournaments.
Class AA
Quarterfinals - Tuesday, May 4
(8) Moorefield vs. (1) Williamstown - 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals - Tuesday, May 4
(3) Pendleton County 59, (6) Greenbrier West 45
Semifinals - Thursday, May 6
(3) Pendleton County vs. (2) Tug Valley - 11:15 a.m.
