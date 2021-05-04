Advertisement

West Virginia Boys Basketball State Tournaments

Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball State Tournaments.
Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball State Tournaments. (Photo Courtesy: WOAY)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball State Tournaments.

Class AA

Quarterfinals - Tuesday, May 4

(8) Moorefield vs. (1) Williamstown - 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals - Tuesday, May 4

(3) Pendleton County 59, (6) Greenbrier West 45

Semifinals - Thursday, May 6

(3) Pendleton County vs. (2) Tug Valley - 11:15 a.m.

