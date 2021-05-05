Alexander leads Dukes to 21st consecutive win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Odicci Alexander threw a complete-game shutout to lead the No. 24 James Madison softball team to its 21st consecutive win Wednesday evening in the Dukes’ regular-season finale.

JMU defeated Charlotte, 3-0, at Veterans Memorial Park. Alexander struck out 11, allowed six hits, and did not issue a walk. She improves to 10-0 in the circle and dropped her season ERA to 0.73. Alexander has not allowed an earned run in any of her last six starts.

Madison Naujokas, Hannah Shifflett, and Michelle Sullivan each drove in a run for JMU in Wednesday’s win. The Dukes improve to 31-1 overall and will host the CAA Tournament, which is scheduled to start next Wednesday (May 12).

