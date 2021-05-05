Advertisement

Alexander leads Dukes to 21st consecutive win

Odicci Alexander threw a complete-game shutout to lead the No. 24 James Madison softball team...
Odicci Alexander threw a complete-game shutout to lead the No. 24 James Madison softball team to its 21st consecutive win Wednesday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Odicci Alexander threw a complete-game shutout to lead the No. 24 James Madison softball team to its 21st consecutive win Wednesday evening in the Dukes’ regular-season finale.

JMU defeated Charlotte, 3-0, at Veterans Memorial Park. Alexander struck out 11, allowed six hits, and did not issue a walk. She improves to 10-0 in the circle and dropped her season ERA to 0.73. Alexander has not allowed an earned run in any of her last six starts.

Madison Naujokas, Hannah Shifflett, and Michelle Sullivan each drove in a run for JMU in Wednesday’s win. The Dukes improve to 31-1 overall and will host the CAA Tournament, which is scheduled to start next Wednesday (May 12).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck recently spoke with a few opposing coaches about the success of the...
“They don’t have any holes.” : Opposing coaches discussing Riverheads football success
Percy Agyei-Obese is the leader of a deep running back group for James Madison.
Agyei-Obese leads JMU rushing attack
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
The James Madison football team is preparing to play Sam Houston in the semifinals of the FCS...
JMU preparing to play Sam Houston in FCS Semifinals