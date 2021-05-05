Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was reportedly last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday, May 4, at approximately 11:10 p.m.
14-year-old Ava Boltz is described as 5′7″ and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say Boltz is considered a runaway juvenile.
If anyone has any information regarding Boltz, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
