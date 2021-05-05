Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to officials with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was reportedly last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday, May 4, at approximately 11:10 p.m.

14-year-old Ava Boltz is described as 5′7″ and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say Boltz is considered a runaway juvenile.

If anyone has any information regarding Boltz, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Runaway Juvenile The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Power outages reported across the Valley
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center (MARC) in Waynesboro
Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center to host open house event with free Naloxone training
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has released the Annual Report of the Attorney General...
Herring releases Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Augusta Health
Augusta Health to welcome walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinics as supply allows