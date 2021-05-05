Advertisement

Bridgewater Summer Camp returns for summer 2021

FILE PHOTO: Children from Bridgewater summer camp.
FILE PHOTO: Children from Bridgewater summer camp.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After canceling camp for the summer of 2020, the town of Bridgewater has brought it back for children in 2021.

Camp takes place from July 19 until July 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A rain date is set for July 23.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in activities throughout various parks and centers in the area, including the Sipe Center. Children aged five to 11 are eligible to participate.

Town leaders say parents are really excited for camp to start up again.

“They have been antsy as it has been two years, and their kids have wanted to sign them up for two years now. It’s nice to see them this excited since it’s been since 2019 since we’ve had it,” said Tess Croy, parks coordinator for Bridgewater.

The fee for the camp is $125 for each child who is a resident of Bridgewater and $150 for children who live outside of Bridgewater. Various forms of payment are accepted.

“[Parents] just remembering how fun it is for their kids and still wanting to sign them up two years later is just really fulfilling for all of us here, to know we had been doing a good job with it in the past,” Croy said.

Registration should be completed by June 21. Click here for more information.

