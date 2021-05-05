Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline visited Stonewall Jackson High School on Wednesday to speak with a few classes after receiving a letter from a senior who was curious to learn more about what Congress does.

“I didn’t really think he would respond, but he did,” said senior Tyler Burns.

Cline said his letter from Burns stuck out to him because of the initiative he took to try and get more information.

“Seniors at the high school here and across the district are new voters, not only for this governor’s election this year, but also for national elections next year, and so making sure that they’re informed,” he said.

Cline said he also wants to hear from more people across Virginia’s 6th Congressional District which he represents.

“They might have big paychecks but they’re representing, that’s three quarters of a million people, that’s a lot of people,” said senior Tyler Burns. “That’s quite a lot of people to represent, and to put that all on one person I feel like that’s kind of stressful.”

In regards to the proposed name change for Stonewall Jackson High, Cline said it’s an issue for the school board and the board of supervisors, but the name is part of history.

“I’m from Lexington and so Stonewall Jackson is from Lexington, and there’s a rich history there surrounding his name,” he said. “I’m also very concerned about cancel culture. I don’t think it contributes to the rich history.”

