Advertisement

CVS offering walk-in same-day vaccine appointments

CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS Health to administer vaccines(CVS Health)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 342 locations in Virginia, with no appointment necessary.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

EARLIER STORY: As previously announced, CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 and older at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia and ten other states. Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin February 11, but to ensure in-store availability, the company says, the start date has been moved to February 12.

Those interested must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287. Due to high demand, CVS recommends checking back often if no appointment is available right away.

Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health, only people who are on their local health departments’ wait lists are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.

Click here for the CVS COVID fact page.

People eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations, according to the company.

This is a limited rollout, according to CVS, sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program. About 26,000 doses will be available, according to CVS Health. Participating pharmacies are spread throughout Virginia and include locations in Bedford, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke, among others. More locations and appointments will become available as the vaccine supply increases.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Power outages reported across the Valley
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July
Augusta Health
Augusta Health to welcome walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinics as supply allows
Are President Biden's goals for COVID-19 vaccinations doable? If so, how?
Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?