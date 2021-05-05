Advertisement

GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Younkin makes campaign stops around the Valley

Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One candidate for Virginia’s governor made campaign stops around the Shenandoah Valley on May 4.

Republican Glenn Youngkin stopped in Winchester, Shenandoah County, Rockingham County, and Waynesboro to speak with supporters ahead of the May 8 GOP convention.

The political newcomer aims to bring traditional conservative values back to the commonwealth and fully open the state as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a stop in Rockingham County, Youngkin explained his goals to rebuild the economy and defend Virginians’ constitutional rights, including the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and the “right to life.”

Youngkin said he wants to support law enforcement officers and make healthcare benefits, as well as mental health services, a top priority for veterans.

“It’s not a mansion to be won. It’s not a title to be had. It’s a job that needs to be done and I view this as you all hiring me to work for you,” Youngkin said. “We are absolutely going to revitalize, invigorate, and rebuild this great commonwealth like never before.”

Virginia’s Republican convention to select the party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general will take place on Saturday, May 8.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees

Latest News

Erin Tobin and Rachel Hewitt boxing at Augusta Combat Sports in Stuarts Draft.
New ladies-only boxing class in Stuarts Draft
A vaccine being administered to a patient.
Why doctors say their relationship with patients is crucial to getting people vaccinated
Citizens protested during council's April 16 meeting, upset with the decision to end the...
Legal groups call on Staunton Council to rethink public input options
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals