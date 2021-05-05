GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Younkin makes campaign stops around the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One candidate for Virginia’s governor made campaign stops around the Shenandoah Valley on May 4.

Republican Glenn Youngkin stopped in Winchester, Shenandoah County, Rockingham County, and Waynesboro to speak with supporters ahead of the May 8 GOP convention.

The political newcomer aims to bring traditional conservative values back to the commonwealth and fully open the state as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a stop in Rockingham County, Youngkin explained his goals to rebuild the economy and defend Virginians’ constitutional rights, including the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and the “right to life.”

Youngkin said he wants to support law enforcement officers and make healthcare benefits, as well as mental health services, a top priority for veterans.

“It’s not a mansion to be won. It’s not a title to be had. It’s a job that needs to be done and I view this as you all hiring me to work for you,” Youngkin said. “We are absolutely going to revitalize, invigorate, and rebuild this great commonwealth like never before.”

Virginia’s Republican convention to select the party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general will take place on Saturday, May 8.

