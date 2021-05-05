Advertisement

Herring releases Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring released on Tuesday the Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020, which details the efforts of Herring’s office over the past year.

According to a press release from Attorney General Herring’s office, those efforts included responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence protection laws, transforming the handling of sexual and domestic violence, fighting the opioid crisis, protecting Virginia consumers and protecting the rights and safety of all Virginians.

The annual report details securing Virginia’s first moratorium on utility disconnections and passing a new law to protect economic relief payments from garnishment or seizure.

The report also covers legislation during the 2020 Special Session on criminal justice reform, protecting voting rights and defending new gun violence prevention measures and expanding efforts to fight human trafficking.

Details on a project to completely eliminate Virginia’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits is also included in the report.

To read the full Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020, click here.

