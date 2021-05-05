Advertisement

Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to GIles County Sheriff's Office(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy in Giles County visited two churches in Narrows before the abduction at a different church, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen her that day or within the weeks leading up to it.

Noah Trout was taken from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead Sunday, May 2, leading to an AMBER Alert. He was found safe the next day, resulting in the arrests of Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor.

Giles County investigators say Sunday, before the kidnapping in Ripplemead, Fridley visited New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries in Narrows. She was also in the area of those churches about a month before the abduction. Evidence indicates Fridley may have been casing other places outside Giles County to commit similar acts.

Fridley was driving a charcoal-colored 2007 Chevy Trailblazer when she allegedly abducted Noah, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have had recent contact with Fridley or the Chevy, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is “no credible connection” at this point between Noah or any of his family members and Fridley. Investigators are still working to establish a motive for the abduction.

Investigators also say there is no indication that Fridley intended to transfer the boy to anyone in particular after the kidnapping.

