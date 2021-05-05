Advertisement

JMU preparing to play Sam Houston in FCS Semifinals

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to play Sam Houston in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

No. 3 seed JMU punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 34-21 win over North Dakota in the quarterfinals this past Sunday. No. 2 seed Sam Houston defeated perennial power North Dakota State, 24-20, to advance to semifinals. The teams will meet Saturday (May 8) at Sam Houston for a spot in the FCS National Championship.

“It’s really hard when you gotta go on the road in a short week and we are in finals week right now,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “But...it takes great preparation and we gotta do a good job of balancing practice, keeping the guys fresh with getting the reps that we need to get done to go down there and play our best game.”

Sam Houston and JMU met in the 2016 FCS Playoffs. The Bearkats traveled to Harrisonburg for a quarterfinal matchup that ended in a 65-7 win for the Dukes en route to James Madison winning the national championship. However, Cignetti is doing his best to downplay the result from a few years ago.

“This is not anything like the football team that came in here in 2016,” said Cignetti. “I think everybody needs to understand that. They have re-tooled that program.”

James Madison will be playing its first true road game in the FCS Playoffs since the 2018 season when the Dukes visit Sam Houston on Saturday.

“This week is probably going to be more focused on mentally being prepared than actually physically being prepared,” said JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese.

Saturday’s FCS Semifinal matchup between JMU and Sam Houston is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on WHSV (ABC).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees

Latest News

JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball State...
West Virginia Boys Basketball State Tournaments
EMU's Isaac Alderfer breaks ODAC Championships record.
EMU’s Alderfer breaks ODAC Championships record
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - vs. North Dakota (5/2/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - vs. North Dakota (5/2/21)