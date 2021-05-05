Advertisement

Legal groups call on Staunton Council to rethink public input options

Citizens protested during council's April 16 meeting, upset with the decision to end the...
Citizens protested during council's April 16 meeting, upset with the decision to end the public's ability to call in.(WVIR)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several legal groups are now calling on Staunton City Council to reconsider the public’s ability to remotely attend meetings and speak virtually.

Protestors have been making their voices heard at meetings in recent weeks, calling on council to resume virtual options during the COVID-19 crisis after voting to end the emergency ordinance in place for the pandemic and have in-person meetings again.

Tuesday, attorneys with the American Civil Liberties UnionInstitute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law Center, and the disAbility Law Center of Virginia sent a joint letter to councilors to lay out their concerns.

The letter states, “Removing the only available avenue for remote participation during the ongoing pandemic raises questions about the City Council’s compliance with federal laws prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities. In addition, at least one City Council member has recently made comments suggesting that this change may have been motivated by a desire to stifle dissenting viewpoints in violation of the First Amendment. Accordingly, we request that you take immediate action to resolve these concerns by restoring the public’s ability to participate remotely by telephone.”

The legal groups offered to meet with councilors to further discuss the issue.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Atiya and Jackie
Two Valley families support each other through rare genetic disorder
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees

Latest News

Erin Tobin and Rachel Hewitt boxing at Augusta Combat Sports in Stuarts Draft.
New ladies-only boxing class in Stuarts Draft
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Younkin makes campaign stops around the Valley
A vaccine being administered to a patient.
Why doctors say their relationship with patients is crucial to getting people vaccinated
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals
JMU preparing to play in FCS Semifinals