Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Used cars have been flying off the lot, and local dealerships like City Motors Company in Harrisonburg are working to keep up with the demand.

The dealership says now is the time to buy and sell. City Motors usually stocks around 50 cars on its lot, but on Wednesday, they had 14.

City Motors normally sells 25 to 30 cars per month.

Owner Dave Johnson says they have more cars coming in, but getting them in is a challenge. He says prices are starting to creep up due to high demand. The demand hasn’t changed over time, but now, supply is a lot lower.

“Used cars, they’re just, they’re a lot more durable than they used to be. It’s easy to find used cars with tons of miles on them, I mean they’re just extremely durable,” Johnson said. “So it’s not a big risk buying a used car as long as you get it from the right dealer.”

Johnson says their profit margins are smaller because they are paying more for cars.

“We’re having them come in all the time, we’re doing a lot more buying from individuals of a street, so we’re still finding inventory. It’s just a lot more difficult than it was,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they are bringing in cars any way they can.

“We’re kind of stretching out a little bit, we’re traveling a little farther to find them, we’re buying cars off the street when we see ‘for sale’ signs,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot more customers come in with their vehicles that they’re gonna trade somewhere else, just trying to make sure they’re getting top dollar for their car.”

Johnson says if you need to buy, buy fast. And if you trade-in, it’s a great time for that, but shop around first.

