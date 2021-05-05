Advertisement

Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center to host open house event with free Naloxone training

Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center (MARC) in Waynesboro
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center (MARC) in Waynesboro will be hosting an open house on Saturday, May 22, in an effort to help community members concerned about the opioid pandemic.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health will also be at the open house to provide free Naloxone training, with free Naloxone for participants who complete training.

The event is open to the public and pre-registration is not required, so MARC says to arrive early to assure your spot in the Naloxone training.

MARC says during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in drug overdoses throughout the country.

For more information, click here.

