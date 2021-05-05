New ladies-only boxing class in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - A gym in the Shenandoah Valley is offering a safe space for women to learn some skills that just might save their lives.

“If you know you’ve got a bunch of strong women behind you, you can pretty much do anything if you know you got them in your corner,” said Erin Tobin. She’s learning how to box at Augusta Combat Sports in Stuarts Draft. “I know how to punch correctly,” said Tobin. “I like the cardio aspect of it. I like the strength portion of it. I like the confidence that it gives me.”

She and Augusta Combat Sports co-owner Rachel Hewitt are showing their children just what ‘Mom’ can do.

“I love being able to show my kids that I’m strong,” said Hewitt.

But it’s more than boxing. They’re learning to defend themselves.

“I think every woman needs to know how to defend theirself in some type of way, in like a trained way,” said Augusta Combat Sports boxing coach Kasey Bowles.

The class they have now is made up of both men and women.

“We do find that there are some people who would rather just train with women,” said Hewitt. “Women feel more comfortable with women.”

So Augusta Combat Sports is starting a ladies-only boxing class. They’re providing a safe space to learn personal safety.

“If something does happen then hopefully my muscle memory will kick in and I will be able to defend myself correctly,” said Tobin.

“It’s empowering and we want to share that with other women,” said Hewitt.

The ladies’ boxing class kicks off Friday, May 7, and will be every Friday.

