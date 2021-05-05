Advertisement

Northam, Community Climate Collaborative launch Green Business Alliance Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, steam billows from the chimney or a coal-fired...
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, steam billows from the chimney or a coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. USA. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, FILE)(WIBW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of the Green Business Alliance (GBA) on Wednesday, an alliance of 16 Virginia-based businesses and nonprofits who will work to address climate change and work for a clean energy future.

The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) joined Northam on Wednesday to introduce GBA’s goal of reducing collective climate emissions by 45 percent by 2025.

The alliance is made up of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, CFA Institute, WillowTree, Sigora Solar, Apex Clean Energy, Tiger Fuel Company, Red Light Management, Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, Sun Tribe Solar, Quantitative Investment Management, Legal Aid Justice Center, CMA’s Colonial Nissam, CMA’s Volvo Cars of Charlottesville, Indoor Biotechnologies, The Center and Harvest Moon Catering.

Together, these 16 businesses and nonprofits employ more than 2,300 employees.

“Virginia-based businesses are an essential part of our economy and our communities, and they will also be essential partners in reaching our climate goals,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We need all hands on deck, and it is an honor to highlight these successful homegrown businesses who are working to ensure a sustainable future for all Virginians.”

