Advertisement

Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning

By John Hood
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: May. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in Keezletown late Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Responders say when they got to the scene, they saw flames in the front room of the home. Officials say they were able to control the flames within about 20 minutes.

A family was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders are still on the scene, although flames have been extinguished. Officials say they expect to see the area remain partially closed for the next hour.

Officials say there is significant damage to the home, but it does not appear to be a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check
Officials: 2 Winchester residents arrested on drug charges after month-long investigation
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 response efforts, says statewide vaccination numbers increase
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mashkhal Ibrahim pleads guilty in hit and run case
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced

Latest News

A teacher from Staunton's McSwain Elementary waits for students to log on to Zoom class.
Staunton City School teachers discuss pandemic teaching during Teacher Appreciation Week
Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College announces decision to require COVID-19 vaccines for Fall 2021
Virginia city alters body camera policy in wake of shooting
In this June 6, 2011 photo, this historical marker along W.Va. Route 17 in Blair, W.Va., is the...
New book highlights West Virginia’s historical markers
Virginia saw the biggest decrease in new unemployment claims of any state in the country last...
Virginia unemployment claims drop to pandemic low