Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in Keezletown late Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Responders say when they got to the scene, they saw flames in the front room of the home. Officials say they were able to control the flames within about 20 minutes.

A family was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders are still on the scene, although flames have been extinguished. Officials say they expect to see the area remain partially closed for the next hour.

Officials say there is significant damage to the home, but it does not appear to be a total loss.

The 1500 block of Indian Trail Rd in Keezletown currently has a large first responder presence. Working to gather more information. Both sides of the road are blocked. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/3KYPcBY6cb — John Hood (@WHSV_John) May 5, 2021

