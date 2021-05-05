Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
File photo
U.S. 250 closed on Afton Mountain due to rock slide
On Monday, the Staunton Sheriff’s Office announced the arrival of its new K-9 deputy, and she’s...
Staunton Sheriff’s Office announces new K-9 deputy

Latest News

Legal groups call on Staunton Council to rethink public input options
Legal groups call on Staunton Council to rethink public input options
Overnight forecast 5/4/2021
Overnight forecast 5/4/2021
Why doctors say their relationship with patients is crucial to getting people vaccinated
Why doctors say their relationship with patients is crucial to getting people vaccinated
New ladies-only boxing class in Stuarts Draft
New ladies-only boxing class in Stuarts Draft
Local organization reacts to refugee cap increase
Local organization reacts to refugee cap increase