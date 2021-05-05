Advertisement

Senator Tim Kaine visits businesses in downtown Staunton Wednesday

By Chelsea Church
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine made a stop in Staunton on Wednesday, where he met with local businesses downtown to hear more about their experiences throughout the pandemic.

With the flooding events in August creating additional challenges for business owners in the downtown area, Sen. Kaine said he was happy to see that the federal funding has helped these businesses get back on their feet.

“The federal funding for businesses and state and local for governments and schools has been helpful,” Sen. Kaine said.

But Sen. Kaine says what really stuck out was how the community has come together to support one another in such tough times.

“It’s inspirational to hear these businesses especially talk about how challenging the year has been, but they feel like people have had their back, their customers have rallied to them, they’ve been creative and now they’re feeling hopeful about the next stretch,” Sen. Kaine said.

He added that the new infrastructure bill could help these businesses even more.

“I think we’re about to make a once in a generational investment in the nation’s infrastructure, so the timing might be perfect for Staunton because of the infrastructure bill that I’m confident we’ll pass sometime in the next few months,” Sen. Kaine said.

Senator Kaine will also be making stops in Weyers Cave and Harrisonburg on Thursday before ending the week in Winchester on Friday.

