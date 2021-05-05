Advertisement

Severe weather ravages South, Midwest and places near our viewing area

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Since Sunday, severe weather has caused chaos across the Southeast and Midwest. Tornadoes have been touching down including some not far from our viewing area.

At least 52 tornadoes have touched down since Sunday across 13 states including West Virginia and Virginia. However, tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail were not the only issues. There was serious flooding as well.

Cars were underwater at an apartment complex in Alabama. In Jackson, Mississippi serious damage was received where many powerlines and trees fell over. Oklahoma was another state suffering damage from tornadoes. Shown are scenes that come from a neighborhood on the Borderline of Arkansas. Neighbors were clearing trees and cleaning up the best they can.

“We were sitting there in the dark and all of the sudden it just rolled in and everything,” said Donnie Woodard who experienced the tornado. “we heard a terrible noise, but it was too late to do anything by then anyway.”

Some trees look like they were twisted apart. Barns were blown away, and the scene looking similar in other states as well.

Closer to our area, one tornado has been confirmed as an EF-1 near Charles Town, West Virginia. More notably, in the Northern Neck of Virginia, an EF-2 destroyed a house capable of withstanding 100 mph winds. Another tornado was reported in Louisa County however, it hasn’t been confirmed.

