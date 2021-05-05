Sipe Center offers additional tickets to live events as COVID-19 guidelines ease

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions will change again on May 15, allowing sports and entertainment venues in the commonwealth to operate with expanded capacity. The social gatherings limit will also increase.

Governor Ralph Northam will continue to mandate mask-wearing and social distancing, but indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people.

Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, up from 30 percent, with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

But the show must go on, which is why the Sipe Center in Bridgewater began hosting live performances, while following state guidance, in March.

Alex Wilmer, the Assistant Town Manager for Administration, said they planned all 2021 live performances around the 30 percent capacity guidelines, but now they can offer more tickets to events.

“We were determined to get things going this year, even if it was only 30 percent occupancy,” Wilmer said. “At 30 percent that was 46 people, and at 50 percent, we’re now at 77.”

Wilmer said the Sipe Center has live performances booked almost every week. The increased capacity also allows more people to enjoy movies in the theater.

The Sipe Center Box Office is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

