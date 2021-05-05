Advertisement

Tavel expert shares things to keep in mind as vacation plans increase

(WVIR)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Turner with Turner Travel has worked in the industry for more than 50 years. He says in the past five decades, he’s never seen something impact the travel industry like the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hundreds of people with non-refundable air tickets had been canceled. At the beginning [of the pandemic], the tour companies, the cruise lines, the airlines, had no idea what their policy would finally be,” Turner said.

Fast-forward just over a year later, and vacation and travel are on the rise as restrictions lift and millions are becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

AAA predicts that many will book a more extravagant vacation this year than in the past.

Experts say when booking trips, there are a few things to keep in mind:

  • It’s safer to book with a credit card in the event of cancelations or refunds
  • Be flexible and/or prepared to reschedule
  • Do your research on everything from trip insurance to COVID protocols locally and abroad

“Be aware at the start what’s possible, and how I would go about it and what’s totally beyond my control,” Turner added.

