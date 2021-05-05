Advertisement

VDOT continues work on clearing Rt. 250 rockslide

Rockslide along Route 250 on Afton Mt.
Rockslide along Route 250 on Afton Mt.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is working to stabilize and assess the damage from rockslide on Route 250 at Afton Mountain.

The road has been closed between Route 6 and Route 151 since Monday, May 3. VDOT announced Wednesday, May 5, that the road is now closed to Route 750.

“The site is still active with rocks, soil and debris sliding down the steep slope and into the roadway. At this time, there is no estimate for how long Route 250 will remain closed. The slope must be stabilized before Rt. 250 can be reopened to traffic,” VDOT said in a tweet Wednesday.

VDOT added that drivers need to stick to using Interstate 64.

RELATED: Rockslide keeps part of Rt. 250 closed in Nelson County

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school

Latest News

The department expects to be receiving reports soon about bears, foxes, raccoons, fisher,...
Richmond-area restaurant owners experience sticker shock on increasing cost of chicken
The Sipe Center has live performances booked almost every week of 2021.
Sipe Center offers additional tickets to live events as COVID-19 guidelines ease
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, steam billows from the chimney or a coal-fired...
Northam, Community Climate Collaborative launch Green Business Alliance Wednesday
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT