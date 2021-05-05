VDOT continues work on clearing Rt. 250 rockslide

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is working to stabilize and assess the damage from rockslide on Route 250 at Afton Mountain.

The road has been closed between Route 6 and Route 151 since Monday, May 3. VDOT announced Wednesday, May 5, that the road is now closed to Route 750.

“The site is still active with rocks, soil and debris sliding down the steep slope and into the roadway. At this time, there is no estimate for how long Route 250 will remain closed. The slope must be stabilized before Rt. 250 can be reopened to traffic,” VDOT said in a tweet Wednesday.

VDOT added that drivers need to stick to using Interstate 64.

[1/3] Rt. 250 remains CLOSED to traffic on Afton Mountain due to a rockslide. The road is now closed btwn Rt. 6 (Afton Mountain Road) and Rt. 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of the Country Store. @VaDOTStaunton @VaDOTLynchburg @VaDOT pic.twitter.com/RH0hWBRTY2 — VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) May 5, 2021

