Advertisement

Witness testimony begins in landmark W.Va. opioid trial

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Gray Television)
By Associated Press and The Herald-Dispatch
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Witness testimony has begun in a landmark opioid trial in which local governments in West Virginia have sued three large drug distributors that have been accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Cabell County and the city of Huntington argue that the drug distributors created a “public nuisance” by flooding the area with 80 million opioid doses over eight years and ignoring the signs that the community was being ravaged by addiction.

A doctor testified Tuesday in Charleston federal court and explained how opioid drugs can take hold of its users and ruin their lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school

Latest News

Legal groups send letter to Staunton City Council regarding remote participation in meetings
Legal groups send letter to Staunton City Council regarding remote participation in meetings
Evening Weather Forecast 5/5/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/5/2021
Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School
Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School
Senator Tim Kaine visits businesses in downtown Staunton Wednesday
Senator Tim Kaine visits businesses in downtown Staunton Wednesday
Citizens protested during council's April 16 meeting, upset with the decision to end the...
Legal groups send letter to Staunton City Council regarding remote participation in meetings