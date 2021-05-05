Advertisement

W.Va. governor discusses plans to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice discussed plans to vaccinate student 12-to-15 years of age Wednesday during a press conference.

The plan was announced in anticipation of the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

According to the governor, he says they are ready to hold vaccine clinics in schools in all 55 counties once approved. At the clinics, the vaccines will be available to all eligible West Virginians including students, parents and educators.

He says the West Virginia Department of Education estimates there will be 78,000 12-15-year old students eligible for the vaccine.

West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch was also at the press briefing Wednesday and said he spent the last week and a half at schools across the state. Students spoke to him, saying they were very thankful to be back in school face to face. The students also told him how important the role the vaccine plays in returning to normalcy.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in the state, says this group of students, particularly with the variants, are at risk of being infected by the virus.

On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released their plans on vaccinating students ages 12 and older.

Health department announces plan to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds

Right now, you’re eligible to get the vaccine if you’re 16-years-old and up.

This is a developing story.

