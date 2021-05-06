Advertisement

2021 Virginia GOP convention this Saturday

The Virginia GOP will have an unassembled convention on Saturday. Party delegates will cast...
The Virginia GOP will have an unassembled convention on Saturday. Party delegates will cast ballots to choose a nominee for governor, Lt. governor and attorney general.(WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers and Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia GOP will have an unassembled convention on Saturday, May 8, in which delegates who preregistered will choose a nominee for governor, Lt. governor and attorney general.

This convention will use a ranked-choice voting method.

Because a traditional convention will not be happening due to pandemic restrictions, the candidates for governor videotaped their pitches to the thousands of party delegates will be participating. You can read more about them below.

The convention will be from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday.

POLLING LOCATIONS

There will be more than 30 polling locations across Virginia on Saturday for the unassembled convention. In the Shenandoah Valley, which is part of Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, party delegates will cast their ballot at the Augusta County Parks and Recreation location and the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds.

Augusta County Government Center | 18 Government Center Lane, Verona, VA

Assigned units: Augusta County, Bath County, Beuna Vista City, Harrisonburg City, Highland County, Lexington City, Rockbridge County, Rockingham County, Staunton City and Waynesboro City.

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds | 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, VA

Assigned units: Page County, Shenandoah County, Warren County

SAMPLE BALLOT

To see a sample ballot as provided by the Virginia GOP, click here.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

There are seven candidates in running to secure the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination for governor.

- Kirk Cox: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- State Senator Amanda Chase: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Peter Doran: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Glenn Youngkin: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Pete Snyder: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Octavia Johnson: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Sergio de la Pena: Candidate profile | Campaign website

To watch the candidate’s video messages, click here for a compilation as provided on the Virginia GOP website.

There are six Republicans in the running to be chosen at the party’s Lt. Governor. Click here to learn more about each candidate and to visit their campaign websites.

There are four Republicans hoping to be chosen as the party’s nominee in the race for Attorney General. Click here to learn more about each candidate and to visit their campaign websites.

Stay with WHSV News for coverage of the results from Saturday’s convention.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
UPDATE: Missing Stuarts Draft juvenile found
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars

Latest News

Dukes preparing for NCAA Louisville Golf Regional
Dukes preparing for NCAA Louisville Golf Regional
Alt's putback sends Pendleton County to state final
Alt's putback sends Pendleton County to state final
Sen. Amanda Chase says her support for former President Donald Trump and record in the Virginia...
Chase touts record, support for Donald Trump, in run for Governor
File photo of solar panels.
Augusta County requests community input in utility-scale solar survey
Chief Cook said Detective R.K. McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the...
Luray detective still in hospital after performing welfare check