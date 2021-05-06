2021 Virginia GOP convention this Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia GOP will have an unassembled convention on Saturday, May 8, in which delegates who preregistered will choose a nominee for governor, Lt. governor and attorney general.

This convention will use a ranked-choice voting method.

Because a traditional convention will not be happening due to pandemic restrictions, the candidates for governor videotaped their pitches to the thousands of party delegates will be participating. You can read more about them below.

The convention will be from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday.

POLLING LOCATIONS

There will be more than 30 polling locations across Virginia on Saturday for the unassembled convention. In the Shenandoah Valley, which is part of Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, party delegates will cast their ballot at the Augusta County Parks and Recreation location and the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds.

Augusta County Government Center | 18 Government Center Lane, Verona, VA

Assigned units: Augusta County, Bath County, Beuna Vista City, Harrisonburg City, Highland County, Lexington City, Rockbridge County, Rockingham County, Staunton City and Waynesboro City.

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds | 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, VA

Assigned units: Page County, Shenandoah County, Warren County

SAMPLE BALLOT

To see a sample ballot as provided by the Virginia GOP, click here.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

There are seven candidates in running to secure the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination for governor.

- Kirk Cox: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- State Senator Amanda Chase: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Peter Doran: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Glenn Youngkin: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Pete Snyder: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Octavia Johnson: Candidate profile | Campaign website

- Sergio de la Pena: Candidate profile | Campaign website

To watch the candidate’s video messages, click here for a compilation as provided on the Virginia GOP website.

There are six Republicans in the running to be chosen at the party’s Lt. Governor. Click here to learn more about each candidate and to visit their campaign websites.

There are four Republicans hoping to be chosen as the party’s nominee in the race for Attorney General. Click here to learn more about each candidate and to visit their campaign websites.

Stay with WHSV News for coverage of the results from Saturday’s convention.