AAA panel gives update on travel industry

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are booking trips and planning to travel both domestically and internationally this summer.

Travel experts say 69.3 percent of people say they are ready to travel now, according to a recent survey. That is the highest since the pandemic started.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous summer as kids finish school up for the year and families can get out there to travel. I look for it to be as strong as ’19 if not more,” Vice President of Leisure Travel for AAA Chip Morgan said.

“Sun and fun destinations is truly where people are booking for this summer,” AAA Director of Leisure Travel Sales Micki Dudas said.

But whether it’s by car, boat or plane, the travel industry is saying it’s important than ever to plan early.

“Be informed. Advanced planning and preparation make the difference between a well-enjoyed vacation or a travel nightmare,” Dudas said.

Experts say it may be safest to hit the road if you are planning a vacation.

“I think the safest way to travel really is car travel, right? So people are used to being in their car. It’s their own little space, and they’re comfortable making that plan for the road trip,” AAA Managing Director of Auto Travel & Travel Product and Services Debra Calvert said.

There has been an increase in people getting back on the road.

But other areas of the travel industry are stepping up health and safety protocols and are ready to make a comeback.

“Cruising out of the United States is probably going to begin sometime this summer,” AAA Senior VP of Travel Brenda Husberger said.

Wearing a mask will likely be required while on board, and capacity will be limited.

“And there will be this need, at least initially, for guests to be vaccinated in order to sail. There will continue to be testing, probably both on the beginning of the cruise and on the end of the cruise,” Husberger said.

Air travel will also require masks to be worn, and limited seating is expected to allow for social distancing.

“Some of the in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services may be limited or unavailable,” Morgan said.

TSA is also updating some of its protocols.

“Allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 oz. per passenger in carry-on bags, rather than limiting it to the normal 3.4 oz.,” Morgan said.

Anyone coming into the U.S. will also need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or they will be denied boarding.

You will not need proof of a negative COVID-19 test if you plan to stay within the United States, with the exception of Hawaii.

“Which has a testing requirement from the mainland as well as between each of the islands,” Morgan said.

And the type of test may matter too.

“It has to be done at a certain testing lab, just not a select PCR test, so here on the mainland that’s really Walgreens and CVS,” AAA Manager for Travel Strategic Partnerships Amy Short said.

For international travel, there are many destinations available that will not require visitors to be vaccinated. However, if you are vaccinated, it’s a good idea to carry proof with you.

“Right now the advice that we’ve been given is not to take your original card because, again, you do not want to lose your original documentation and that a copy will suffice,” Husberger said.

Experts say to not laminate your original vaccination card because booster shots may be necessary, and it’s important that the card be in its original state.

