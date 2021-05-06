Agyei-Obese leads JMU rushing attack

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Percy Agyei-Obese is the leader of a deep running back group for James Madison.

The Dukes feature multiple running backs who have had an impact over the last two seasons but Agyei-Obese has become the clear No. 1 option for JMU. He leads James Madison in rushing attempts (121), rushing yards (619), and rushing touchdowns (8) this spring while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The senior has been especially important during the playoffs, rushing 52 times for 238 yards and scoring three TDs in a pair of postseason victories over VMI and North Dakota.

“The proof is in the pudding,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “All you have to do is look at the game tape from the previous two years. He’s been very reliable and dependable...you know he’s a top notch player. He does a good job protecting the football, breaks tackles.”

Agyei-Obese’s strong spring performance comes after he was the lead running back for the Dukes in 2019. After sitting behind veterans Cardon Johnson, Trai Sharp, and Marcus Marshall for two years, Agyei-Obese rushed for 1,216 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for a JMU team that finished as FCS national runner-up. In a recent media interview, Agyei-Obese says he plans to return to JMU for the 2021 fall season and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility awarded to players as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I usually don’t know how many carries I am going to get, whether it be 10, 15, or 27 this past Sunday,” said Agyei-Obese, who ran for 128 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns in JMU’s FCS quarterfinal win over North Dakota Sunday night. “But I am always prepared. I’m prepared for what we need to do. If it’s needed for me to stay in and block the whole game, that’s what I’ll do. If it’s need for me to have 30 carries the whole game, that’s what I’ll do.”

No. 3 seed James Madison will travel to No. 2 seed Sam Houston Saturday afternoon for an FCS semifinal game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on WHSV (ABC).

