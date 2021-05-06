Advertisement

Alt’s putback sends Pendleton County to state championship game

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Josh Alt was the hero for Pendleton County in the Wildcats’ state semifinal win Thursday.

Alt’s putback with less than 20 seconds remaining lifted No. 3 seed Pendleton County to a 38-35 victory over No. 2 seed Tug Valley in the WVSSAC Class A semifinals. Alt scored 12 points and grabbed 11 points in the win while Bailey Thompson scored a team-high 15 points and hauled in nine rebounds for Pendleton County. Tug Valley’s Caleb May led all scorers with 20 points.

With the victory, Pendleton County improves to 17-0 overall. The Wildcats have won 40 straight games dating back to last season.

Pendleton County will meet the winner of Thursday’s night Class A state semifinal between No. 1 seed Man and No. 4 seed Webster County in the Class A state championship Saturday morning. The championship game is scheduled to tip-off at 10 a.m.

