Augusta County requests community input in utility-scale solar survey

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County wants to hear residents’ thoughts about solar development, like utility-scale solar and other renewable energy land uses, in the community.

Leslie Tate, the county’s senior planner, said they are seeing utility-scale solar projects, both locally and nationally, be sold to utility grids. More projects come after the Virginia Clean Economy Act was passed in March.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act sets a 2050 deadline for achieving a zero-carbon grid. Based on this state-mandated process, Augusta County will be regulating the operation of the act at the local level.

This survey is for projects covering acres and acres of land, not for solar projects used to power someone’s home.

“The survey is for utility-scale and not projects that the county is trying to develop,” Tate said. “How do we respond to private developers who have gotten lease agreements with landowners and are coming forward to have it permitted through zoning and community development and the local land use?”

Questions ask your thoughts on areas you consider appropriate for locating utility-scale solar projects and if you think bringing these projects to Augusta County is important.

“There has certainly been some feedback from the community about the visual impact of them obviously,” Tate said. “Some of the questions are getting at what do people want to see with these projects.”

The results of this survey will support the county in deciding on the location of future projects and their development standards.

The survey closes on May 12. You can complete the survey here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.