Augusta Health nurses give back for National Nurses Week

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - May 6 through May 12 is National Nurses Week, and some nurses at Augusta Health are taking the time to thank and honor nurses throughout the community for their life-saving work.

Augusta Health nurses have been dropping off donations of new clothing, backpacks and personal items to be used by the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program in the Emergency Department at Augusta Health all week, according to a press release from the hospital.

On Wednesday, Augusta Health nurses also organized an on-campus Blood Drive with the American Red Cross to benefit the entire community.

