Advertisement

CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers

The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, in Miami. Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters. They'll have to carry some volunteer passengers, who will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing while on board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday, May 5, 2021 for the trial runs.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday for the trial runs. The CDC action is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020.

A spokeswoman for the cruise industry’s tour group said the group was reviewing the CDC instructions.

Each practice cruise — they’ll run two to seven days — must have enough passengers to meet at least 10% of the ship’s capacity. Volunteers must be 18 or older and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

The ship operator must tell passengers that they are simulating untested safety measures “and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity,” the CDC guidelines state.

Passengers must be examined for COVID-19 symptoms before and after the trip, and at least 75% must be tested at the end.

Restrictions on board will include face masks and social distancing. The CDC will allow guided shore excursions — no wandering about on their own — if tour operators follow certain standards.

Ships must make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, although operators will be able to avoid the requirement if they vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

Cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated
Investigators have determined the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in 2020 to be arson.
Investigators determine arson as cause of 2020 recycling plant fire in Richmond
FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School
Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School