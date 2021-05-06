Advertisement

Former Roanoke City Sheriff Johnson announces run for Virginia governor

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson announced Thursday she is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

She made her announcement on the steps of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Johnson was Roanoke City’s sheriff from 2006 to 2013.

She said she is concerned with all of Virginia and that the pandemic has revealed that many people are struggling, so she hopes to be a leader who can talk with area citizens and find out what their issues are.

“I believe that we need freshness, I believe that the whole state of Virginia needs to thrive, and we should be looking at the whole state of Virginia and the citizens. We should be servants seeking to serve them,” Johnson said.

When WDBJ7 asked her why she chose now to run, she said, it’s never too late. The Republican Party will hold a drive-thru convention May 8 at Liberty University to select its candidate.

The election for Virginia governor will be November 2.

