Advertisement

Gubernatorial candidate Cox stresses legislative leadership, electabilty

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - On a recent Saturday morning in Salem, Kirk Cox met potential supporters at Mac & Bob’s restaurant.

“No one will work harder. No one will hustle more. No one will be more passionate,” Cox told the Republicans who had gathered to hear him speak.

He received the endorsement of 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, and made the case that he is the Republican candidate for Governor who is in the best position to win in November.

“I really do think they’re looking for electability,” Cox said of Virginia Republicans who will participate in Saturday’s unassembled convention. “I come from the bluest Republican district in the state. And it’s only 46% Republican. And I think they’re looking for someone who can win in the suburbs and who is a core conservative.”

Cox was a teacher for more than 30 years. And he has served in the General Assembly for three decades. In 2018, he was elected speaker of the house.

Cox says his experience in Richmond sets him apart from the competition, and will be critical in reversing the Democratic party priorities he opposes.

“You know as governor you get four years. That’s it,” Cox said in an interview. “You can’t waste the first year trying to figure out who the players are, what you’re doing. So Republicans would like some quick action. And I feel I am much better positioned than other Republicans to do that.”

We’ll check in with another legislator who hopes to become governor Thursday, when we profile the campaign of Senator Amanda Chase.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
UPDATE: Missing Stuarts Draft juvenile found
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced

Latest News

Wason Center poll indicates Virginia voters ideologically moderate, but support Democratic policy proposals
Republicans will choose their party's nominees in a convention on Saturday
Republican gubernatorial candidates discuss final sprint to convention, plans to win in November
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Republican candidate for Governor Peter Doran says phasing out Virginia's income tax would...
Phase out Virginia income tax, says GOP candidate for governor Peter Doran
Biden's 100th day address
Local political analyst reacts to Biden’s 100-day address to Congress