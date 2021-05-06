Advertisement

Gubernatorial candidate Snyder touts entrepreneurial skills, “conservative backbone”

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As the sun set over Roanoke County’s Starkey Park recently, Pete Snyder served up some barbecue, and the stump speech he hopes will deliver votes May 8.

“I have the right skill set, the conservative backbone after being in the trenches of our conservative movement for over 25 years,” Snyder told the crowd.

Snyder sought the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013, and says he has a long record of support for conservative candidates and causes.

He says Virginia Republicans are looking for a candidate who will return schools to five-day-a-week in-person instruction, remove restrictions on businesses and defend constitutional freedoms, including religious liberty and the right to bear arms.

“They’re so tired of politicians getting into office and then they do the exact opposite of what they promised on the campaign trail,” Snyder said. “I’m not a career politician. I’ve never held elective office before. I’m a small businessman, a serial entrepreneur.”

And if Republicans need more evidence he can make a difference, Snyder says to look no further than the VA 30 Day Fund that he and his wife Burson started to help small businesses.

“We helped save nearly a thousand small businesses all around Virginia during the heat of the pandemic last year,” Snyder said, “so they know that I have the real world experience, and the backbone and the fight in me to get the job done.”

We continue our conversations with the Republicans who hope to become governor when we talk with Kirk Cox on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Officials responded to a house fire located in the 1500 block of Indian Trail Road in...
Officials respond to Keezletown house fire Wednesday morning
Ava Boltz, 14, was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Thursday night, according to...
UPDATE: Missing Stuarts Draft juvenile found
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Local dealership keeps up with demand for used cars
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced

Latest News

Wason Center poll indicates Virginia voters ideologically moderate, but support Democratic policy proposals
Republicans will choose their party's nominees in a convention on Saturday
Republican gubernatorial candidates discuss final sprint to convention, plans to win in November
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Republican candidate for Governor Peter Doran says phasing out Virginia's income tax would...
Phase out Virginia income tax, says GOP candidate for governor Peter Doran
Biden's 100th day address
Local political analyst reacts to Biden’s 100-day address to Congress