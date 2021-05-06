Harrisonburg-Rockingham Crisis Intervention Team to speak to Congress on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the leader of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Crisis Intervention Team will testify at a Congressional briefing on the need for more mental health programs and the success it has in the Shenandoah Valley.

Kelly Royston, the coordinator of the Joint Mental Health Collaboration Program, said since October, the team served for than 220 people who have struggled in life after jail.

The team works to prevent the use of force by police officers who may be responding to a crisis and to keep repeat offenders out of hospitals and jails.

“Its an honor to be recognized in such a short period of time that we have been doing this, that we’re doing something right in our community and it just goes to show that you got to put the work in, you got to put the effort into it and you got to find those community partners,” Royston said.

The mobile crisis team in Rockingham County expanded after receiving a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department.

“It’s an alternative to incarceration, so we like to give people to sober living and get them on the right track to their own recovery,” Royston said. " We do this with counseling, housing, weekly drug testing, and help females get on the right track.”

You can watch Royston speak at the hearing on Friday at 2:30 p.m. by clicking here.

