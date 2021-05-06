Advertisement

Investigators determine arson as cause of 2020 recycling plant fire in Richmond

Investigators have determined the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in 2020 to be arson.
Investigators have determined the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in 2020 to be arson.(Investigators have determined the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in 2020 to be arson.)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators have determined the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in 2020 to be arson.

A massive blaze broke out at Material Management and Recycling, previously River City Recycling, on Feb. 18, 2020.

Officials said the cause of the fire in the 1200 block of School Street was arson and the investigation continues.

At the time, heavy, black smoke from burning tires could be seen from various points around the city.

There were 14 different companies that responded to the fire, with four people each. Henrico and Chesterfield firefighters assisted Richmond at the scene and also

The owner of the location said the business is a scrap metal recycling facility and closed its doors on Dec. 31, 2019, when the lease ended.

Officials said there were many materials still on the property including tires, drums of oil, gas and car parts which contributed to the huge plume of black smoke.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Hilliard said places like the Mimslyn Inn are looking to hire more seasonal workers with the...
Minimum wage increases but some local businesses say they’re struggling to find employees
Harrisonburg City School Board discussed reopening plans for high school students in the fall...
Harrisonburg City School Board hears reopening plans for high school students in the fall, new high school
Once you get one type of vaccine, will you have to get the same one forever?

Latest News

Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School
Congressman Ben Cline visits Stonewall Jackson High School
The engraving over Jackson Arch in VMI's Old Barracks.
VMI board votes to remove Jackson name from arch, hall
Legal groups send letter to Staunton City Council regarding remote participation in meetings
Legal groups send letter to Staunton City Council regarding remote participation in meetings
Evening Weather Forecast 5/5/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/5/2021