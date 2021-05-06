JMU women’s golf preparing for NCAA regional

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s golf team is preparing to compete in the NCAA Louisville Women’s Golf Regional.

The Dukes earned an NCAA berth after rallying from a 16-stroke deficit to win the CAA Championship. Redshirt freshman Kendall Turner claimed the CAA individual championship. Members of the JMU squad say their strength as a team comes in their ball striking ability.

“I think everyone has their individual strengths but I would say definitely ball striking,” said redshirt sophomore Kate Owens. “Our coach tells us all the time that we can ball strike with the best teams in the nation. So I would say that’s definitely our strong suit. We are great at that.”

JMU head coach Tommy Baker adds: “Through all my coaching experiences, this is one of the better ball striking teams I have ever coached in my career...you know, on the course that’s definitely a strength but I think off the course this team is a family.”

JMU will be one of 18 teams competing in Louisville. The Dukes join South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, UCF, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, UTSA, Mercer, College of Charleston, Xavier and Fairleigh Dickinson at the NCAA event. The Louisville Regional will take place from May 10-12 with teams taking part in a 54-hole competition.

According to a release from JMU Athletics, six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four regionals to participate in the NCAA National Championships, hosted at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. On May 21-26.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.