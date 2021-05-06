Advertisement

Key to GOP victory is expanding the base, de la Peña says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sergio de la Peña says he is the only candidate among seven Republicans running for governor who can win in November.

Speaking to a recent gathering of the Loudon County Republican Women’s Club, de la Peña said he is uniquely qualified to win over Virginia voters at a time when the state’s demographics are changing.

“I can reach that Hispanic community in Spanish, because I did it for President Trump,” de la Peña said in an interview. “I can reach the Asian community, because I can relate to what they’ve been through under Communism and Socialism. No other candidate in this race can do that.”

“I was born in Mexico, lived in a home with dirt floors and no running water,” de la Peña said in a campaign advertisement. “I immigrated to America legally, served three decades in the military.”

de la Peña’s personal history plays a prominent role in his political life: as an immigrant, a veteran of 30 years in the U.S. Army and a deputy assistant secretary of defense during the Trump administration.

“I’ve lived the American dream. I know what the American dream is all about. And right now in Richmond, that dream is under attack,” de la Peña told the audience of Republican activists in Loudon County.

He is proud of his support for President Trump during the campaign, and his service in the Pentagon. And he said he is the candidate who can make a difference on a range of issues important to Virginia Republicans.

“They’re looking for a strong leader, and someone who can manage,” de la Peña said. “Somebody who’s got strong executive experience. Some of our candidates have legislative experience. I have executive experience. I know how to get things done.”

